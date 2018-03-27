Heroic 9-year-old SC kid honored by sheriff's department for saving neighbor's life

A 9-year-old Sumter boy who saved his neighbor's life a few weeks ago continues to be honored for his quick thinking and heroics by his community. (Source: WIS)

Both the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the Sumter County Council will honor Malachi Coffey with a citation after he discovered his neighbor, 65-year-old Allen Clemmons trapped under his Ford Mustang.

The incident, which happened on March 10, could have been the end for Allen. Malachi used quick-thinking and grabbed a nearby jack to get the vehicle off of the injured man.

Clemmons told WIS during an interview that he was about to give up and prayed for God to send him an angel as he cried out one last time for help. That's when Malachi came to the rescue.

Clemmons has since called Malachi his guardian angel.

The shy 9-year-old said his uncle showed him how to use the tool that helped him save Allen's life.

