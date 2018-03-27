Man in his 60s found beaten in road outside home with broken ribs, other injuries

A man in his 60s was found outside his home Friday morning beaten with broken ribs and injuries to his face and head. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are looking for community assistance in trying to get details on an assault that left a man in his 60s brutally beaten, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say the incident happened early Friday morning outside the man's home on Wesley Court. The victim stepped outside to get his newspaper around 5 a.m., but his wife later found him in the road with, what officials call, "significant injuries" consistent with an assault.

LCSD says the victim is still in the hospital with "severe" injuries to his face and head along with broken ribs.

The crime was committed in or near the Cobbs Hill subdivision.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

