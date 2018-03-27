A'ja Wilson: being a Gamecock was 'the best four years' as she leaves lasting basketball legacy

Now for the first time in four years, Gamecock nation will be looking ahead to life without star A'ja Wilson. Wilson took to Twitter Monday night after Carolina's lost. (Source: WIS)

The Gamecock women basketball team is holding their heads high after another successful season under Coach Dawn Staley that ended after an Elite 8 loss to UCONN, 94-65, in the NCAA tournament on Monday.

Now for the first time in four years, Gamecock nation will be looking ahead to life without star A'ja Wilson. Wilson took to Twitter Monday night after Carolina's lost.

She thanked her coaching staff, her teammates, and Gamecock nation - showing appreciation for fans being loyal to the team.

Thank you everyone for the messages, tweets, the prayers and the support! It’s truly appreciated it ?? I wish I could respond to all but thanks again! It’s been one heck of a ride in Garnet & Black ???? — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 27, 2018

To my teammates (past & present): thank you for being the sisters I’ve always wanted! I wouldn’t have wanted to go to war with no other group of women! Thank for putting up with my craziness ?? love each and every last one of you! — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 27, 2018

Wilson leaves a lasting impact at the university, leading USC to a National Championship and winning many individual honors, including National Player of the Year. Wilson received a nice ovation when she was removed from the game against UCONN on Monday.

To the Fans, the State, and the University: thank you so much for the support! The loyalty thru thick and thin! I have loved the ride in my Garnet and black w/ South Carolina written across my chest ?????? — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 27, 2018

To the SEC: thank you for having the best conference in the country and letting us compete day in and out ?? — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) March 27, 2018

"My four years at South Carolina has been the best four years of my life," Wilson said after the game. "I don't regret anything and it's just been a lot of fun and when I committed I would never have imagined going to two Final Fours, going to Sweet 16, going to Elite 8."

She said there are so many things she's going to miss about wearing USC's colors.

"Oh man, I don't think I can pinpoint. Just wearing it. I'm gonna miss that," Wilson said. "I gonna support of course, but I know this is going to follow me wherever I go but just the feel of it. Just the feel of just home. The family feels about it I think that's very special. I think no one really understands that until they get in it."

Wilson will continue to play basketball, both in the WNBA where she's expected to be the no. 1 overall pick and with Team USA coached by Dawn Staley.

The WNBA draft will be held on April 12 in New York City.

