Midlands school district 'deeply offended' by former board member's racial Facebook comments

Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Thousands are expected to rally at the South Carolina State House Tuesday morning with a call for inclusion.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29 and marks the 50th anniversary of when combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
South Carolinians are split on whether an extra fee on all handgun sales in the state is a good idea, to pay to put a police officer in each public school that doesn't already have one.More >>
Lexington One School District says they were "deeply offended" by the racially-charged comments a board member made on Facebook, who resigned on Monday.More >>
