Fire in Columbia causes $50,000 in damage

A fire in Columbia has caused about $50,000 in damage, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The fire started Monday night around 10:40 p.m. on Gladden Street. Two vehicles and the home were damaged.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

