First female honored as SCHP Trooper of the Year

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Stevi Price won the Trooper of the Year award on Monday. (WIS) Stevi Price won the Trooper of the Year award on Monday. (WIS)
A South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper made history on Monday, becoming the first female Trooper of the Year.

SCHP Trooper Stevi Price from Troop 1 in Richland County was honored with the 50th Trooper of the Year award. 

Price says she started working under a previous winner of the award and is glad to see it all come full circle. 

"It's a little overwhelming at the moment, it hasn't really sunk in yet," Price said after receiving the award. "I had some big shoes to fill."

Previous winners of the award were also honored at the event. South Carolina Highway Patrol honors troopers from around the state for their exceptional service. 

