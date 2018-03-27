End the 'R' Word: Thousands to rally for Special Olympics - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Thousands are expected to rally at the South Carolina State House Tuesday morning with a call for inclusion.

People from across the state including students, teachers, administrators and families will show up to "End the 'R' word."

This is all part of a push for inclusion in schools. Special Olympics of South Carolina says that hurtful words put limitations on what their team members can do.

Schools in attendance are part of the Unified Champion School Movement and have made a commitment to creating a respectful culture for students with disabilities.

The public is invited to hear the organization's message at 11 a.m.

Special Olympics events start in April. Basketball and Cheer competitions will be held on April 28.

Summer games will be held at Fort Jackson on the second weekend of May. 

To find out more about volunteering, visit the Special Olympics of South Carolina website. 

