Columbia apartment fire displaces 8 families

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Crews responded to an apartment fire at Gable Oaks Apartments in Columbia on Tuesday morning. (WIS) Crews responded to an apartment fire at Gable Oaks Apartments in Columbia on Tuesday morning. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An apartment fire in Columbia has displaced 8 families, according to Columbia Fire Department.

CPD responded to an apartment fire in Columbia early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street around 1:20 a.m.

Around 35 people are without a home and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

