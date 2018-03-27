Columbia apartment fire displaces 8 families - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crews on the scene of fire in Columbia

Columbia apartment fire displaces 8 families

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Crews responded to an apartment fire at Gable Oaks Apartments in Columbia on Tuesday morning. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An apartment fire in Columbia has displaced 8 families, according to Columbia Fire Department.

CPD responded to an apartment fire in Columbia early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street around 1:20 a.m.

Around 35 people are without a home and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

