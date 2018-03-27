Columbia apartment fire displaces 8 families

A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
Uber said it's looking into what led to the accident. It's unclear if the driver will be cited.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Columbia.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper made history on Monday, becoming the first female Trooper of the Year.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
