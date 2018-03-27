FIRST ALERT: One more cool day before warmer temperatures

Weather Highlights:

Clouds and cool temperatures for Tuesday

Much warmer Wednesday and Thursday with upper 70s to lower 80s

Showers and a few storms Friday

Super Easter weekend

It’s one more day of rather cloudy skies and cool temperatures as High pressure to the north gives us our Wedge of cool, breezy, damp conditions.

We’ll see a bit more sun by the afternoon and a wind switch later in the day could get us up to 60 degrees.

Winds switch to the southwest by Wednesday and temperatures will jump into the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s by Thursday!



A cold front arrives by Friday giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Easter weekend is continuing to look lovely.

Forecast:



Today: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. A few sprinkles are possible, rain chance less than 20%. Highs near 60



Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 50



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs upper 70s



Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs lower 80s



