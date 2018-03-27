FIRST ALERT: One more cool day before warmer temperatures

Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Columbia.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
It’s one more day of rather cloudy skies and cool temperatures as High pressure to the north gives us our Wedge of cool, breezy, damp conditions.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
