FIRST ALERT: One more cool day before warmer temperatures - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: One more cool day before warmer temperatures

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
(WIS) -

    Weather Highlights:

    • Clouds and cool temperatures for Tuesday
    • Much warmer Wednesday and Thursday with upper 70s to lower 80s
    • Showers and a few storms Friday
    • Super Easter weekend

    It’s one more day of rather cloudy skies and cool temperatures as High pressure to the north gives us our Wedge of cool, breezy, damp conditions. 

    We’ll see a bit more sun by the afternoon and a wind switch later in the day could get us up to 60 degrees.

    Winds switch to the southwest by Wednesday and temperatures will jump into the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s by Thursday!

    A cold front arrives by Friday giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Easter weekend is continuing to look lovely.

    Forecast:

    Today:  Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy.  A few sprinkles are possible, rain  chance less than 20%.  Highs near 60

    Tonight:  Partly cloudy.  Lows near 50

    Wednesday:  Partly cloudy and much warmer.  Highs upper 70s

    Thursday:  Partly cloudy, breezy and warm.  Highs lower 80s
     

    • Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

      The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    • Crews on the scene of fire in Columbia

      The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Columbia.  

    • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

      The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

