FIRST ALERT: You might have to dodge rain, possible storms ahead of Easter in the Midlands

A cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday.

Scattered showers and possible storms are in the forecast for Friday. Highs in the 70s.

It’s still too early to tell if we’ll have any strong or severe storms Friday.

By Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

On Easter Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 70s.

Plans for Easter Weekend? Well, your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking decent weather for Saturday and Easter Sunday. However, on Good Friday, some of us might have to dodge some showers and possible thunderstorms.

A cold front will move in from the west late Thursday into Good Friday. In fact, on Friday, the front is expected to bring scattered showers, and depending on the timing of the front, we could see some thunderstorms. Right now, it’s a bit early to tell whether or not we’ll see any strong or severe storms Friday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for you. Rain chances are at 60 percent. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

On Easter Sunday, we’re expecting dry weather for now. For your Easter sunrise services, temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for any changes with your forecast through the week.