Linda Brown, from Brown v. BOE, passes away - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Linda Brown, from Brown v. BOE, passes away

Civil rights activist Linda Brown, who was at the center of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, has died. (Source: Library of Congress/CNN) Civil rights activist Linda Brown, who was at the center of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, has died. (Source: Library of Congress/CNN)

(RNN) - Civil rights activist Linda Brown, who was at the center of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954, has died, according to CNN.

Brown, a native of Topeka, KS, was 9 years old when her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll her in the all-white Sumner School in 1951. When the school blocked her enrollment, her father sued and became lead plaintiff in the case that ended school segregation.

The case was argued by Thurgood Marshall. In 1954, the Supreme Court ruled  "separate educational facilities are inherently unequal."

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer paid tribute to Linda Brown after news of her death spread.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:39:43 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:31 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:31:40 GMT
    The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

  • White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:20:14 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly