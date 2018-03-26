South Carolinians paid $.10 more per gallon since last week

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
Civil rights activist Linda Brown, who was at the center of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, has died.More >>
Byron E. Gipson is a husband and a father.More >>
If your wallet's been crying a little more than usual, it could be because gas sneakily got more expensive over the weekend.More >>
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN.More >>
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated...More >>
