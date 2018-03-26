South Carolinians paid $.10 more per gallon since last week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolinians paid $.10 more per gallon since last week

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

If your wallet's been crying a little more than usual, it could be because gas sneakily got more expensive over the weekend. 

While the national average was a $.07 increase, South Carolina experienced a $.10 per gallon increase. The SC average today was $2.39 as opposed to $2.29 last week. 

Compared to last year, South Carolina drivers are experiencing the largest difference in gas prices out of all states in the region — $.38 more per gallon. 

Hurricane Harvey is to blame for the uptick, but AAA says that the rising cost won't be a short-term problem. 

"Right now, we are seeing the market starting to purge winter-blend gasoline to make room for summer-blend," Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson, said. "The jump in gas prices is just the beginning for the season and we aren't sure how high gas prices might go."

Columbia, SC specifically had the average price jump up $.12 since last week. 

