Tim Tebow promoted by Mets to start 2018 season

New York Mets' Tim Tebow laughs with teammates in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.. Tebow did not play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tim Tebow is moving on up.

The former Florida Gators star and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will open the 2018 season with the New York Mets’ Double-A minor league affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Currently, Tebow is batting .056 in spring training with just one hit in 18 at-bats bringing his career spring training batting average to .111. Last season, Tebow spent time with the Columbia Fireflies and the St. Lucie Mets. In 126 games played a year ago, the “SEC Nation” contributor posted a .226 batting average with eight home runs, 52 RBIs, and 126 strikeouts.

The ex-NFL quarterback played 64 games with the Fireflies. During his short stint with Columbia, Tebow batted .220 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.

The promotion is just two steps away from playing from the New York Mets. His next promotion with the club would send him to the Las Vegas 51s.

Tebow and the Rumble Ponies will open the 2018 season at home against the Portland Sea Dogs on April 5.

