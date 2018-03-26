CPD: Pedestrian struck in downtown Columbia taken to hospital

Columbia Police's traffic safety unit is investigating an incident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian in downtown Columbia on Monday.

Columbia Police's traffic safety unit is investigating an incident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian in downtown Columbia on Monday.

The incident happened at Assembly and College streets. CPD says the pedestrian had significant injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Hospital staff told CPD that the pedestrian is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Vehicle vs pedestrian collision @ Assembly & College Streets. The pedestrian has significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Our #TrafficSafetyUnit officers are on scene determining the circumstances. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 26, 2018

Cont’d: According to hospital staff, the pedestrian (female) did not receive any life-threatening injuries. We continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.