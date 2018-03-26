CPD: Pedestrian struck in downtown Columbia taken to hospital - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: Pedestrian struck in downtown Columbia taken to hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police's traffic safety unit is investigating an incident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian in downtown Columbia on Monday. 

The incident happened at Assembly and College streets. CPD says the pedestrian had significant injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Hospital staff told CPD that the pedestrian is expected to be OK. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

