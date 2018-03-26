RCSD deputy and 'Live PD' favorite won't be on TV anymore

A Richland County Sheriff's Department fan-favorite from "Live PD", the show that follows multiple county sheriff departments live every Friday and Saturday night, will be out of the spotlight following his promotion to Investigator.

Senior Deputy Chris Mastrianni was well known for a high-speed chase last July where a man flipped his car and flung his child at Mastrianni in an attempt to keep the deputy from arresting him.

Couldn’t be more proud to work for @RCSD and am truly thankful for being promoted to Investigator. I am very excited for this next chapter in my career. #feelingblessed pic.twitter.com/2cfXFkkgF7 — Chris Mastrianni (@MastrianniChris) March 24, 2018

Thanks brother. I’m not going anywhere and there will be plenty of more moments in the future. This journey is just getting started.... @K_Law124 https://t.co/GxZjzUV4CT — Chris Mastrianni (@MastrianniChris) March 26, 2018

Nicknamed "Fastrianni" by fans of the show on social media, many took to their preferred platforms to wish Mastrianni luck on his new detail.

"Live PD" focuses on the patrol units that respond to breaking incidents, which means Mastrianni would be the one who would come in when the cameras are off and find out the facts of each case.

