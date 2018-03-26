Report: Steve Spurrier might return to the sidelines as a coach next year

He stalked the sidelines of Williams-Brice Stadium for almost a decade before his abrupt resignation, but Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier might be back on the sidelines in the near future.

A report from The Sporting News claims Spurrier is among the coaches being eyed to coach in the new upstart Alliance of American Football league next season after the NFL's Super Bowl 53.

"Yes, the 'Ol’ ball coach' is getting old with Spurrier set to turn 73 in April, and his two-year NFL head coaching run with Washington was disastrous. Spurrier, though, did later regain his mojo as South Carolina’s head coach for 11 years. Spurrier also is the kind of presence that will draw fans and media attention if connected with an Alliance team stationed in the Sunshine State — Orlando, I’m looking at you — based on his legacy at the University of Florida," the report said.

The new league, a spring league started by former Indianapolis Colts vice chairman Bill Polian, seeks to feed football fans still hungry for more gridiron action after the NFL season ends and provide development for players looking for second chances.

Spurrier is no stranger to coaching professional football despite his less-than-stellar track record as the Washington Redskins head coach in the early 2000's.

But before that, Spurrier coached in the USFL as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Bandits, compiling a 35-21 record during the team's three seasons.

