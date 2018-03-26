CPD investigating shooting that left one dead, others injured - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male dead and others injured in North Columbia.

The incident happened at a home on Samson Circle Sunday night around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive male inside of the home. The victim has been identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 30-year-old Cory Cornelius Jenkins.

Watts determined that Jenkins died due to gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officers also found a second male victim inside the home. A 64-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper arm and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Two additional males arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to CPD. Investigators are still working to determine if these victims were involved in the Samson Circle incident. 

One male was injured in the upper body; the other victim was injured in the leg and has been released from the hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
 

