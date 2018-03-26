Gamecocks fans ready for Monday night showdown against UConn

The UConn Huskies are looking to clinch their 11th straight Final Four appearances, but first, the Huskies will have to get past the defending national champions. (Source: WIS)

The UConn Huskies are looking to clinch their 11th straight Final Four appearance, but first, the Huskies will have to get past the defending national champions.

The two teams met earlier in the 2018 season, with UConn beating the Gamecocks handily at home in front of a sold-out crowd, 83-58.

Coming off of Saturday’s win over Buffalo, the Gamecocks know they will need to cut down on turnovers to have a chance at beating the Huskies. The Gamecocks previously gave up 26 turnovers in the win over Buffalo.

“Our best time is the playoffs, we’ve seen that in years past so I think that’s going to be true this year as well,” freshman Andrew Murray said. “We’ve come against them once already, we kind of know their game, so we need to learn from that and use it to win this time.”

As defending national champions, students said coming into Monday night’s game as underdogs only add fuel to their fire.

“That’s something not every school has the chance to say and the fact that we get to say we’re national champions and coming in against a team that’s undefeated going in, I think we have something to say,” freshman Ethan Vatske said.

MORE: 'I'd be a completely different person if it wasn't for her': A'ja Wilson talks Dyslexia and Coach Staley's impact

“I think a lot of our team needs to have a big night and put up big numbers to combat UConn’s scoring ability,” junior Emily Penn said. “I think we need to prove why were national champions last year.”

Seniors on campus said regardless of the outcome of the game, they will always cherish their four years supporting the Gamecocks.

“It’s been a fantastic experience,” senior Justin Steele said. “The biggest thing that I want to give people is to really soak it in, every day is a great day to represent Gamecock nation.”

Steele said he’s confident in the lady Gamecocks and believe they have what it takes to pull out the upset over number one seed UConn.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Monday at Times Union Center in Albany, New York. WIS Sports Director Rick Henry will have live reports from the arena before and after the game.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.