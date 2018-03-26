SCHP: Suspect dead, driver charged in I-20 crash

Deputies challenged suspects in a stolen vehicle with stolen items from Lowe's after the suspects crash the vehicle on Interstate 20. (Source: Kym Lange)

One of three suspects involved in a high-speed chase on I-20 Monday has died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Two suspects were inside Lowe's stealing items when employees flagged an alert deputy down and notified him. When approached, the suspects ditched the stolen goods before entering a truck operated by a third suspect. The three left at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle refused to yield to blue lights and sirens and a chase ensued, ending on westbound I-20. The driver, 26-year-old Calvin Garrett Liabastre, intentionally tried to drive through the fence that divides the interstate's westbound and eastbound lanes, disabling the vehicle. Cpl. Rhyne said one of the fence posts came through the windshield and struck the passenger sitting up front.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Liabastre and the second male suspect were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital for treatment, while a female suspect was arrested for processing. The second male suspect died in the hospital.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Berkeley County and had additional stolen items inside the vehicle from "other locations."

The chase, crash, and arrest caused delays on Interstate 20, backing up traffic as far as the Fairfield Road exit.

Liabastre has now been charged with one felony count of DUI involving death.

