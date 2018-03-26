Lowe's thieves run from deputies, crash truck on Interstate 20

Deputies challenged suspects in a stolen vehicle with stolen items from Lowe's after the suspects crash the vehicle on Interstate 20. (Source: Kym Lange)

Three suspects identified as stealing items from a local Lowe's were pursued by police before wrecking a stolen truck they were in on Interstate 20 near Monticello Road Monday afternoon.

Two suspects were inside Lowe's stealing items when employees flagged an alert deputy down and notified him. When approached, the suspects ditched the stolen goods before entering a truck operated by a third suspect. The three left at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle refused to yield to blue lights and sirens and a chase ensued, ending on westbound I-20. The driver intentionally tried to drive through the fence that divides the interstate's westbound and eastbound lanes, disabling the vehicle.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, two suspects were transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital for treatment, while a female suspect was arrested for processing.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Berkeley County and had additional stolen items inside the vehicle from "other locations."

The chase, crash, and arrest caused delays on Interstate 20, backing up traffic as far as the Fairfield Road exit.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.