FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Interstate-20 at Fairfield Road facing delays due to a vehicle collision?RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Westbound Interstate-20 at Fairfield Road is facing delays due to a vehicle collision. WIS News 10 is working on getting the details and the timeline for the collision and traffic to be cleared and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.