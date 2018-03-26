A'ja Wilson headlines AP women's All-America team - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A'ja Wilson headlines AP women's All-America team

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, center, celebrates a basket against Virginia guard Dominique Toussaint (4) and Felicia Aiyeotan (30) during the first half of a game in the second-round of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament. (AP Photo) South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, center, celebrates a basket against Virginia guard Dominique Toussaint (4) and Felicia Aiyeotan (30) during the first half of a game in the second-round of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament. (AP Photo)

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A'ja Wilson has earned Associated Press All-America team honors for a third time.

South Carolina's senior center was a unanimous choice Monday from the 32-member media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 poll each week. She was joined on the All-America team by UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville's Asia Durr and Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson is the seventh player to be a three-time All-American. Baylor's Brittney Griner, Tennessee's Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke's Alana Beard, Oklahoma's Courtney Paris and UConn's Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore are the only other players to earn first-team honors at least three times. Paris and Moore were All-Americans all four years.

Wilson says it's amazing to be honored three times like those six other players.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

