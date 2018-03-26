So, there is a clown running for Congress in South Carolina

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated...More >>
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.More >>
The UConn Huskies are looking to clinch their 11th straight final four appearances, but first, the Huskies will have to get past the defending national champions.More >>
A former Ringling Bros. clown is set to serve his community is a different way by announcing his candidacy for South Carolina's 5th district.More >>
It's no secret that Gamecock star A'ja Wilson will play a huge role in pulling off the upset against U-Conn. She battles on the court, but she also battles a huge obstacle in the classroom.More >>
