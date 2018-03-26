Multiple agencies on scene of man barricaded in Midlands home

Silas Street in Newberry County is where a man is currently barricaded. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a barricaded man in Newberry County.

Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff's Office are on the scene on Silas Street.

They're asking anyone in the area to stay inside.

You're asked to avoid the area.

