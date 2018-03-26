Man arrested after being barricaded inside Midlands home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man arrested after being barricaded inside Midlands home

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Silas Street in Newberry County is where a man is currently barricaded. (Source: Google Earth Pro) Silas Street in Newberry County is where a man is currently barricaded. (Source: Google Earth Pro)
NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) -

A man who barricaded himself inside a Newberry County home has now been taken into custody. 

A team of agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along with Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff's Office were on the scene on Silas Street to make the arrest. 

Members of the Newberry City Fire Department and the Newberry County EMS were also on the scene. 

At this point, the man's identity has not been released and charges have not been announced. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

