Man charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting

An attempted murder investigation is underway after a weekend shooting in Richland County.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Meredith Square at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday. They found a victim who was shot in the upper body.

Deputies say Derrick Canady pulled out a gun and shot someone after getting into a verbal argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Canady has been booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.

