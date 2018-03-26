Looking for an Easter egg hunt? Here's where you can go!

Looking for a little Easter fun this weekend? Palmetto Weekend has a list of events across the Midlands for you and your family!

Looking for a little Easter fun this weekend? Palmetto Weekend has a list of events across the Midlands for you and your family!

And if you know of any events that aren't on this list, we will add them! Email us here.

Find the list by clicking here!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.