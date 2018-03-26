A'ja Wilson discusses her battle with Dyslexia

It's no secret that Gamecock star A'ja Wilson will play a huge role in pulling off the upset against U-Conn. She battles on the court, but she also battles a huge obstacle in the classroom.

Wilson recently opened up to the Players Tribune that she's struggled with Dyslexia.

Wilson says it makes focusing hard for her. She has to up her game even when the game isn't going on.

She also mentioned how Head Coach Dawn Staley pushes her on and off the court. Staley would have Wilson read scripture in the locker room before games, eventually easing her fear of reading in front of people.

"Over the years, Coach Staley has become like my second mom," Wilson told the Players Tribune. "And she has helped me with so much on the basketball court that I don’t think I ever directly told her how important she has been in helping me deal with the things that aren’t related to basketball...And the truth is that I’d be a completely different person if it wasn’t for her."

Coach Staley responded in a tweet.

You never know what young people are going through on a daily basis.....@_ajawilson22’s way of dealing with dyslexia is her own but so powerfully told at a time that will impact so many. Super proud of this young lady’s journey. And there so much more. https://t.co/tq2S41VU0B — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 25, 2018

