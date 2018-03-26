Suspect wanted in Aiken shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect wanted in Aiken shooting

Suspect wanted in Aiken shooting

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jamaris Coleman is wanted for allegedly partaking in a shooting incident over the weekend. (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Jamaris Coleman is wanted for allegedly partaking in a shooting incident over the weekend. (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Saturday, March 24.

The incident happened at some sort of social gathering on Grandiflora Circle around 10 p.m.

Jamaris Ty Coleman,25, fled the scene before officers arrived, police say. He has been identified as the shooter and is wanted for two counts of assault and battery, according to police. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>

  • Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:00:42 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    More >>

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:02:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

  • Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:00:42 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:59:18 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:41:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the...More >>
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the Final Four since 2012.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly