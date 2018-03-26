Suspect wanted in Aiken shooting

Jamaris Coleman is wanted for allegedly partaking in a shooting incident over the weekend. (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened on Saturday, March 24.

The incident happened at some sort of social gathering on Grandiflora Circle around 10 p.m.

Jamaris Ty Coleman,25, fled the scene before officers arrived, police say. He has been identified as the shooter and is wanted for two counts of assault and battery, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.