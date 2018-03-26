FIRST ALERT: Starting to warm-up this week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Starting to warm-up this week

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Spring-like temperatures are on the way!

Weather Highlights:

  • Still cool and rather breezy today and Tuesday
  • Much warmer temperatures by Wednesday
  • Showers and thunderstorms return by Friday

Easter weekend looks to be lovely with temperatures in the lower 70s

Forecast:

Today:  A mix of sun an clouds, continued cool with well below normal temperatures.  Highs upper 50s

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy.  Lows lower 40s

Tuesday:   Partly cloudy.  Highs lower 60s

Wednesday:   Sun and clouds, breezy and much warmer.  Highs middle to upper 70s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

