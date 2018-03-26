FIRST ALERT: Starting to warm-up this week

Spring-like temperatures are on the way!



Weather Highlights:

Still cool and rather breezy today and Tuesday

Much warmer temperatures by Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms return by Friday

Easter weekend looks to be lovely with temperatures in the lower 70s

Forecast:

Today: A mix of sun an clouds, continued cool with well below normal temperatures. Highs upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, breezy and much warmer. Highs middle to upper 70s

