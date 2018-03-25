Proposal to close rural Rembert elementary schools draws concern surrounding student consolidation

From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
A confidante of President Donald Trump says the president expects to make one or two major staff changes "very soon" as Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's hold on his job looks increasingly precarious.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated $28 million.More >>
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.More >>
President Donald Trump says many lawyers and top law firms want to represent him in the Russia case following a shake-up of his legal team.More >>