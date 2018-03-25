Two vehicles crash on Orangeburg County road, killing one - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two vehicles crash on Orangeburg County road, killing one

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred after midnight just over three miles east of Eutawville Sunday morning and claimed the life of one passenger, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two Chevrolet pickup trucks — one 2012 model and one 2007 model — were headed northbound on Fredcon Road when, for reasons SCHP is still investigating to determine, the two trucks collided, killing one of the passengers in the 2007 model. Officials say the deceased passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Five people — the two drivers and three additional passengers total — were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck. 

SCHP is still investigating and utilizing its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) to determine the cause of the accident. No status update was available on the other injured parties. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

