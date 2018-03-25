Two vehicles crash on Orangeburg County road, killing one

Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.?More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
President Donald Trump says many lawyers and top law firms want to represent him in the Russia case following a shake-up of his legal team.More >>
President Donald Trump says many lawyers and top law firms want to represent him in the Russia case following a shake-up of his legal team.More >>
A confidante of President Donald Trump says the president expects to make one or two major staff changes "very soon" as Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's hold on his job looks increasingly precarious.More >>
A confidante of President Donald Trump says the president expects to make one or two major staff changes "very soon" as Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's hold on his job looks increasingly precarious.More >>
Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.More >>
Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.More >>
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated...More >>
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated $28 million.More >>
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.More >>
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.More >>
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.More >>
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.More >>