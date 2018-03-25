One charged in fatal Orangeburg County crash killed 17-year-old - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One charged in fatal Orangeburg County crash killed 17-year-old

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Carson Harmon, 25, was arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death after a fatal accident occurred on Fredcon Road near Eutawville. (Source: Orangeburg County Detention Center) Carson Harmon, 25, was arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death after a fatal accident occurred on Fredcon Road near Eutawville. (Source: Orangeburg County Detention Center)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One person has been charged in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred after midnight just over three miles east of Eutawville Sunday morning and claimed the life of one passenger, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Carson Harmon, 25, faces felony DUI involving death charges as a result of the incident that claimed the life of 17-year-old Joey Szorosy from Cross, according to The Times and Democrat

Two Chevrolet pickup trucks — one 2012 model and one 2007 model — were headed northbound on Fredcon Road when, for reasons SCHP is still investigating to determine, the two trucks collided, killing one of the passengers in the 2007 model. Officials say the deceased passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Officials have not released which vehicle Harmon was driving or what events led to the crash.

Five people — the two drivers and three additional passengers total — were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck. 

SCHP is still investigating and utilizing its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) to determine the cause of the accident. No status update was available on the other injured parties. 

Harmon is at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

