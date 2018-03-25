One charged in fatal Orangeburg County crash killed 17-year-old

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN.More >>
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated...More >>
One person has been charged in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred after midnight just over three miles east of Eutawville Sunday morning and claimed the life of one passenger, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The UConn Huskies are looking to clinch their 11th straight final four appearances, but first, the Huskies will have to get past the defending national champions.More >>
A man who barricaded himself inside a Newberry County home has now been taken into custody.More >>
