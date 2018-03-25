River Bluff High students share lessons learned on “job shadowing cruise”

Students from the River Bluff High School Occupational Credential Program shadowed employees from Royal Caribbean. (Source: River Bluff High School Occupational Credential Program)

Students from River Bluff High School have returned from a cruise that taught them valuable life and job skills.

Instructors from the class shared this statement with us:

“With over a year of planning and fund raising, students in the River Bluff High School Occupational Credential Program participated in the first Royal Caribbean Job Shadowing Expedition for students with exceptional disabilities.

Each student was able to work in various jobs on board the ship and sail the open seas. This experience bolstered their job skills, increased their understanding of the many possibilities in the workforce, and brought them closer together as classmates.”

WIS had reported back in December that the students were spreading the word and looking to raise money to go on the one of a kind trip.

Monday, the students gave presentations on what they learned from their experience.

Instructors have said the unique partnership with Royal Caribbean may translate to future employment opportunities in the future.

