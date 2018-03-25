WATCH: WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. digital newscast - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. digital newscast

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Our television newscast will be interrupted by sports coverage, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on your live, local, now news. 

You can watch our LIVE mini newscast right here, beginning at 6 p.m. 

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:59:18 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:10:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the...More >>
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the Final Four since 2012.More >>

  • Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59

    Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59

    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:11:08 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:10:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston.
    Villanova is headed back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.More >>
    Villanova is headed back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.More >>

  • Lone dog: No. 11 Loyola joins list of regulars at Final Four

    Lone dog: No. 11 Loyola joins list of regulars at Final Four

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:51:06 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:10:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Villanova's Jalen Brunson celebrates after cutting a piece of net following the team's win over Texas Tech in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 t...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Villanova's Jalen Brunson celebrates after cutting a piece of net following the team's win over Texas Tech in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 t...
    The Final Four will include three teams that need no introduction and one from out of nowhere.More >>
    The Final Four will include three teams that need no introduction and one from out of nowhere.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly