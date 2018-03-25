Columbia Fireflies fan fest helps kick of 2018 season

Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.More >>
President Donald Trump says many lawyers and top law firms want to represent him in the Russia case following a shake-up of his legal team.More >>
A confidante of President Donald Trump says the president expects to make one or two major staff changes "very soon" as Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's hold on his job looks increasingly precarious.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
Toys R Us opens its doors for a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts on toys and baby products at its 735 stores, including Babies R Us.More >>
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated $28 million.More >>