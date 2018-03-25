Columbia Fireflies fan fest helps kick of 2018 season

Baseball is almost in the air. The Columbia Fireflies Organization held Fan Fest at Spirit Communications park on Sunday.

It's the first official event to kick off the 2018 season. On deck for the day, fans got an up close and personal look of the stadium, there were also inflatables and a free batting practice for kids ages 3 to 12.

"Well I had a lot of fun out there and I just wish I could do it over and over again," says Nathan Saucedo

"He was excited about coming here and about the batting, but he was worried about not having a bat and as soon as he saw that they had one he was like ‘yes,’ so it's just nice to see your kid have a good time," says Katie Saucedo.

The team was not at fan fest today, a special "Meet the Team event", will be held at the park on April 3rd. At that event, fans will get their first peek at the 2018 Fireflies team.

Opening Day for the Fireflies is April 5th at 7:05pm against the August Green Jackets.

