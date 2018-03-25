Wanted York County man arrested after long standoff with Lexingt - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wanted York County man arrested after long standoff with Lexington deputies at Red Roof Inn

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
James Slaton was wanted in York County on a grand larceny arrest warrant. (Source: LCSD) James Slaton was wanted in York County on a grand larceny arrest warrant. (Source: LCSD)
A look at the scene outside the Red Roof Inn where deputies were in a standoff with Slaton for more than 4 hours. (Source: LCSD) A look at the scene outside the Red Roof Inn where deputies were in a standoff with Slaton for more than 4 hours. (Source: LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A man wanted for crimes in York County was arrested by Lexington deputies after a standoff at a motel that lasted for more than four hours.

James Slaton, 29, surrendered to deputies at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Slaton was wanted in York County on a grand larceny arrest warrant.

Deputies said a deputy who acted on a tip made contact with Slaton at about 9 p.m. Saturday night at a Red Roof Inn in Lexington County. Slaton threatened to hurt himself and refused to leave his motel room. He also did not want to speak with deputies.

After multiple failed attempts to reach Slaton, deputies evacuated several rooms around Slaton’s room, secured the motel, and called in a tactical team along with negotiators.

Negotiators eventually were able to make contact with Slaton, who was alone in his room, and he gave himself up. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

