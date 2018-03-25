Columbia attorney running to replace embattled prosecutor for Fi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia attorney running to replace embattled prosecutor for Fifth Circuit Solicitor

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
WIS has confirmed that Attorney Byron Gipson is planning to run against Dan Johnson for Fifth Circuit Solicitor.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

WIS has confirmed that Attorney Byron Gipson is planning to run for Fifth Circuit Solicitor.

That seat is currently held by Dan Johnson, who is under investigation for questionable spending of public money.

Gipson, who is a USC Law School Graduate and a criminal defense attorney at Johnson, Toal, and Batiste, says he’s running to restore integrity and public trust to the office which serves Richland and Kershaw Counties. 

Learn more about Gipson and why he’s running when he sits down with our Chad Mills on Monday for a one on one interview right here on WIS News 10. 

