Columbia attorney plans to run against embattled prosecutor for - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia attorney plans to run against embattled prosecutor for Fifth Circuit Solicitor

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
Connect
WIS has confirmed that Attorney Byron Gipson is planning to run against Dan Johnson for Fifth Circuit Solicitor. (Source: jtblawfirm.com) WIS has confirmed that Attorney Byron Gipson is planning to run against Dan Johnson for Fifth Circuit Solicitor. (Source: jtblawfirm.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

WIS has confirmed that Attorney Byron Gipson is planning to run for Fifth Circuit Solicitor.

That seat is currently held by Dan Johnson, who is under investigation for questionable spending of public money.

Gipson, who is a USC Law School Graduate and a criminal defense attorney at Johnson, Toal, and Batiste, says he’s running to restore integrity and public trust to the office which serves Richland and Kershaw Counties. 

Learn more about Gipson and why he’s running when he sits down with our Chad Mills on Monday for a one on one interview right here on WIS News 10. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Wanted York County man arrested after long standoff with Lexington deputies at Red Roof Inn

    Wanted York County man arrested after long standoff with Lexington deputies at Red Roof Inn

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:15:12 GMT
    James Slaton was wanted in York County on a grand larceny arrest warrant. (Source: LCSD)James Slaton was wanted in York County on a grand larceny arrest warrant. (Source: LCSD)
    James Slaton was wanted in York County on a grand larceny arrest warrant. (Source: LCSD)James Slaton was wanted in York County on a grand larceny arrest warrant. (Source: LCSD)

    A man wanted for crimes in York County was arrested by Lexington deputies after a standoff at a motel that lasted for more than four hours. 

    More >>

    A man wanted for crimes in York County was arrested by Lexington deputies after a standoff at a motel that lasted for more than four hours. 

    More >>

  • Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

    Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:39:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:10:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

    More >>

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

    More >>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:10:05 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:09:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly