Midlands woman killed in collision with disabled car on I-26

One person is dead after a collision on Interstate 26 in Lexington County.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sydney Jordan Burnsed, 20, of Blythewood was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from her injuries.

The coroner said the crash happened near mile marker 106 eastbound just after midnight on Sunday.

Burnsed’s vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it struck an immobile vehicle that had been disabled by a prior accident. Fisher said Burnsed was not wearing a seatbelt.

Although no one was in the other car when the crash happened, the driver of that car was standing near the car when the collision happened and was injured. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

