Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-26 wreck

One person is dead after a collision on Interstate 26 in Lexington County.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sydney Jordan Burnsed, 20, of Blythewood was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from her injuries.
The coroner said the crash happened near mile marker 106 eastbound just after midnight on Sunday.
Burnsed’s vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it struck an immobile vehicle that had been disabled by a prior accident. Fisher said Burnsed was not wearing a seatbelt and that no one in the other vehicle when the crash happened.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
Saturday, March 24 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:08:27 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-03-25 14:31:10 GMT
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide.
Saturday, March 24 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:38:53 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-03-25 14:51:46 GMT
(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) shoots against Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta.
No. 11 seed Loyola is headed to the Final Four after beating No. 9 seed Kansas State 78-62 in the South Regional final.
Saturday, March 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:08:24 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-25 14:50:58 GMT
(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...
Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.
Sunday, March 25 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-03-25 12:18:53 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-25 14:50:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as ...
For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.
Sunday, March 25 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:39:00 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-25 14:50:03 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.
Saturday, March 24 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:10:05 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 10:49 AM EDT2018-03-25 14:49:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.
Friday, March 23 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:18:11 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:59:56 GMT
(Sevier County Sheriff's Office via AP). This March 23, 2018 photo provided by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office in De Queen, Ark., shows some of the 200 roosters seized during a raid at a cockfight Saturday, March 17, 2018, near De Queen, Ark. Inmate...
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.
Thursday, March 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:37:12 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-03-25 12:51:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.