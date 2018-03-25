Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-26 wreck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-26 wreck

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One person is dead after a collision on Interstate 26 in Lexington County. 

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sydney Jordan Burnsed, 20, of Blythewood was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from her injuries.   

The coroner said the crash happened near mile marker 106 eastbound just after midnight on Sunday.

Burnsed’s vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it struck an immobile vehicle that had been disabled by a prior accident.  Fisher said Burnsed was not wearing a seatbelt and that no one in the other vehicle when the crash happened.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

