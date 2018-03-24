One dead in Garners Ferry Road crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One dead in Garners Ferry Road crash

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
HOPKINS, SC (WIS) -

A driver is dead after a two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday afternoon on Garners Ferry Road near Schneider Electric USA Inc.

A 4-door Buick was traveling eastbound on Garners Ferry Road when a Lexus pulled onto the road just in front of Schneider Electric USA Inc. The Buick then struck the Lexus. 

The driver of the Buick was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash. The driver in the Lexus, along with a child passenger, were both transported to Palmetto Richland for treatment due to injury, but no injury severity or their current status was available. 

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

