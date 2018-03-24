Coroner identifies victim in fatal Garners Ferry Road crash

The Richland County Coroner has identified the driver who died after a two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday afternoon on Garners Ferry Road near Schneider Electric USA Inc.

Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Antonn McRant, 42, of Hopkins.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 4-door Buick was traveling eastbound on Garners Ferry Road when a Lexus pulled onto the road just in front of Schneider Electric USA Inc located at 8821 Garners Ferry Road. The Buick then hit the Lexus.

The driver of the Buick, who was identified as McRant, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver in the Lexus along with a child passenger were also transported to the hospital for treatment due to injuries. Their conditions are not known.

