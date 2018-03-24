Eau Claire High School students surprised with the prom of their dreams

The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
WIS has confirmed that Attorney Byron Gipson is planning to run for Fifth Circuit Solicitor.More >>
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the crash happened near mile marker 106 on Interstate 26 eastbound just after midnight on Sunday.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
Eau Claire High School students attended prom Saturday night with all expenses paid.More >>
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
