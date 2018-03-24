Eau Claire High School students surprised with the prom of their - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Eau Claire High School students surprised with the prom of their dreams

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
Eau Claire's prom was paid for by Belk as part of a new outreach program. (Source: WIS) Eau Claire's prom was paid for by Belk as part of a new outreach program. (Source: WIS)
Eau Claire High School students attended prom Saturday night with all expenses paid.

That's all thanks to the department store, Belk, which sponsored the prom as part of their new outreach program: Project Hometown.

Students began arriving at the Medallion Center in Columbia around 8:00 p.m. looking and feeling their best.

"I feel like a princess," Layla Myers, a junior at Eau Claire High School, said. "I didn't believe it at first. I thought it was, maybe, a game or something and the way they just came out there and I was like, 'oh, are they serious? Oh my God!' Everybody started screaming, and stuff. We were just so excited.”

She said this made her prom experience easy and stress-free.

Belk surprised Eau Claire students back in February, announcing they would be stepping in to cover students' prom tickets, formal wear, the venue, food, flowers, accessories, and hair stylists.

