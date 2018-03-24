Baby shower celebrates new Pawmetto Lifeline Neonatal Nursery

A baby shower at Pawmetto Lifeline on Saturday was in celebration of the facility's new Neonatal Nursery.

It'll be the first-of-its-kind here in the Midlands, and will offer a landing spot for kittens and puppies that are newborn to five weeks old when foster care is available.

Pawmetto Lifeline is preparing for kitten and puppy season, which they say typically happens in early Spring and often brings in a high number of strays.

Pawmetto Lifeline’s Director of Fostering Training, DeeAnn Jones, said, “Last year, in kitten and puppy season, we probably had about 90 kittens a week in foster, which is a large amount but we hope with the spay and neutering that we’ve done over the last year that we can reduce that number but care for the many that we will have.”

Recently, Pawmetto Lifeline has worked on curbing the feral cat population and working with Richland County officials on changing city ordinance to prevent needless euthanasia of cats.

The nursery features comfortable chairs for volunteer-caregivers and special warming docs for the little ones. They're still looking for volunteers, but if you can't give your time they're also looking for donations and supplies for the new nursery.

