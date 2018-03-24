Thousands of people came out to participate in Columbia’s March - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Thousands of people came out to participate in Columbia’s March for Our Lives event

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Connect
The 'March for Our Lives' demonstration drew thousands to the State House. (Source: WIS) The 'March for Our Lives' demonstration drew thousands to the State House. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Over 3,000 people marched to the State House in Columbia’s March for Our Lives.

The march is part of a nationwide plan to demand safer schools and more gun control to be in place.

Part of what their mission statement is demanding a comprehensive and effective bill to be introduced immediately to address gun issues nationwide.

The march in Columbia began at the intersection of Calhoun and Sumter St. Saturday morning and ended with a rally at the State House.

Students across the Midlands came out to voice their opinions and march for a change.

Noah Parker, a homeschooled student spoke about how he’s “lucky that I don’t have to into a public school every day and fear that. I mean sandy hook happened in 2012 and I remember going in to school and being scared for my life.” 

Madeline West, a sophomore from Spring Hill high school added: “Too many students are being killed and it’s just not right and it could be one of my friends one day and it could be my school and it just scares me.”

Students are not the only ones who came out to march.

“The kids are saying we’ve had enough of this," Paul Fram, a retired teacher said. "I taught for 25 years and the kids are the ones who are showing us the way. My generation has clearly failed. We have allowed guns to be out there in ways where they simply shouldn’t. These are guns that are killing people, they’re killing our children. The kids are standing up and saying enough. It’s time for the grownups to stand with them and say we’re gonna make the legislature change the laws and take these horrible guns off the streets”

Parents also raise a concern on being afraid of sending their children to school.

“I have a first grader and I have a child who’s in pre-school,” Amanda Masterpaul, who marched in Saturday’s event, said. “I’m concerned about it obviously in the back of my mind I think is the daycare next? You know we’ve already had elementary school shootings middle school high school college shootings what’s next when is enough gonna be enough?"

Not only did locals come out to march, even those from out of state came.

WIS spoke with a family who is from Parkland. The daughter is close friends with one of the 17 victims shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It’s wonderful to see the support so far away from Florida," Lisa Lusskin, from Parkland, said. "This has virtually touched everyone in the country. It seems like someone has a connection everywhere you meet people all over the country and even all over the world has a connection to someone down south. So we’re thrilled to just be together and remembering everyone.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:10:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-03-24 23:01:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>

  • 'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:58:08 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-24 23:00:34 GMT
    (Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...(Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    More >>

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    More >>

  • District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:41:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:42:07 GMT
    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

    More >>

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly