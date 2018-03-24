Saluda Police investigating early morning shooting

The Saluda Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Hare Avenue.

Officials say it happened after a party at a venue had shut down for the night. There was some sort of argument in the parking lot that led to several shots being fired.

One of the victims tried to drive themselves to the hospital but had to be flown to a Columbia hospital.

At last check, police say those shot are expected to be okay, but they are asking for your help in finding a suspect, or suspects.

If you have any information, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

