Man wanted in stabbing near USC arrested

A man wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times near the University of South Carolina on March 19 has been arrested.

Anthony Alonzo Baker, 49, was arrested Friday night at a Richland County motel.

Baker had outstanding warrants for the March 19 stabbing, where he stabbed a woman multiple times outside her Henderson Street home and an assault against the same woman in February where he assaulted the victim multiple times in the face, police say.

