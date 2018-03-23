Bond set for man accused of stabbing woman near USC

Bond has been set for a man wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times near the University of South Carolina.

Anthony Alonzo Baker, 49, was arrested Friday night at a Richland County motel. Bond for Baker was set at $100,000 Saturday morning. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and is under electronic monitoring.

Baker had outstanding warrants for the March 19 stabbing, where he stabbed a woman multiple times outside her Henderson Street home and an assault against the same woman in February where he assaulted the victim multiple times in the face, police say.

