Bond set for man accused of stabbing woman near USC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond set for man accused of stabbing woman near USC

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Anthony Alonzo Baker, 49, is wanted for stabbing a woman on March 19. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Anthony Alonzo Baker, 49, is wanted for stabbing a woman on March 19. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Bond has been set for a man wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times near the University of South Carolina.

Anthony Alonzo Baker, 49, was arrested Friday night at a Richland County motel. Bond for Baker was set at $100,000 Saturday morning. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and is under electronic monitoring. 

Baker had outstanding warrants for the March 19 stabbing, where he stabbed a woman multiple times outside her Henderson Street home and an assault against the same woman in February where he assaulted the victim multiple times in the face, police say.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: 'March for Our Lives' event in Columbia is among hundreds planned across the U.S.

    WATCH LIVE: 'March for Our Lives' event in Columbia is among hundreds planned across the U.S.

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-03-24 15:21:12 GMT
    (Source: WISTV)(Source: WISTV)
    (Source: WISTV)(Source: WISTV)

    Columbia’s March for Our Lives event is set for Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. The march will begin at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Sumter St. and end with a rally at the State House at 11 a.m.

    More >>

    Columbia’s March for Our Lives event is set for Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. The march will begin at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Sumter St. and end with a rally at the State House at 11 a.m.

    More >>

  • Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

    Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:21:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:20:47 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly